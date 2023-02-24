2,522 Shares in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Limestone Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Limestone Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

(Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.