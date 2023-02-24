32,711 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

Several analysts have commented on HLN shares. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

