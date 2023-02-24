3,598 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

