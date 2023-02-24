429,066 Shares in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 429,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bleuacacia by 410.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of bleuacacia stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. bleuacacia ltd has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

bleuacacia Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

