5,038 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.