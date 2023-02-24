67,833 Shares in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. 374Water, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on April 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

