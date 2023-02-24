7,472 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

NYSE UPS opened at $179.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

