748,725 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 748,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.53 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

