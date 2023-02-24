920 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $68.63.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

