Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %

ASO stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

