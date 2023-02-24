ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.84. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1,207,809 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACVA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $455,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,533,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $6,291,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.52.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

