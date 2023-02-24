Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADAP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $250.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.23.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.