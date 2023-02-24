AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading Up 0.4%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 6,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,947,000.

