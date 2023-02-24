AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AerCap were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in AerCap by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

AerCap Stock Up 1.7 %

AerCap Company Profile

NYSE:AER opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.