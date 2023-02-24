Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $70,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,769,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,709,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,286,000 after acquiring an additional 175,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

AJRD stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

