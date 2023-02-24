Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $76,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,977 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,754,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.3 %

AJRD opened at $56.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $56.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.