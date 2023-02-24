Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Agile Growth Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Agile Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Agile Growth by 220.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.