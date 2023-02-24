Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.90.

AEM stock opened at C$61.47 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,883,814.40. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total transaction of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,883,814.40. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Insiders sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

