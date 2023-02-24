Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

