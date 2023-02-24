Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.15.

Insider Activity

TSE:AC opened at C$20.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.40. The company has a market cap of C$7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$25.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

