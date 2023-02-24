Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

EADSY has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

EADSY stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Airbus has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

