Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Down 1%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.30 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 121.80 ($1.47). 5,770,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,457,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.41) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 812.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.83.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

