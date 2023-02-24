Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aixtron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Recommended Stories

