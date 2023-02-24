Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,332 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 478,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

AKBA opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

