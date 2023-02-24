Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.85) to €80.00 ($85.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($106.38) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($86.17) to €77.00 ($81.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

AKZOY opened at $24.50 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

