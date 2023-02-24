Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 5,947,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,076,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

Alien Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Alien Metals

In related news, insider Roderick McIllree purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £4,900,000 ($5,900,770.71). 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

