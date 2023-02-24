Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
ALHC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $19.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 63,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
