Alliance Global Partners Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Verano in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Verano alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Verano Price Performance

About Verano

VRNOF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.55. Verano has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.