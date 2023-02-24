AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Up 0.5%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.34. 6,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.