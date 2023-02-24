Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 49,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 140,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Allied Esports Entertainment Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Allied Esports Entertainment
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allied Esports Entertainment
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
See Also
