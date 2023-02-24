Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,792.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,924 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 7.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

GOOG opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

