Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,447 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.1% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

