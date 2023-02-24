Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,851.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,991,964 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,978.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,739,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,386 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,895.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 609,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 578,499 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,005.1% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 167,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,699.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

