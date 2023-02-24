Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,537.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,447 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,152.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,440,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843,870 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

