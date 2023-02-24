Amalgamated Bank Buys 704 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,319,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,835,837.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,319,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,835,837.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 2,424 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $61,302.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,708,809 shares of company stock valued at $46,611,897. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

