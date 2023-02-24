Amalgamated Bank Has $620,000 Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $75.09 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.