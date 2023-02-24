Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at about $13,737,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 20.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at about $8,229,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

