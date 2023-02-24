Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,232 shares of company stock worth $15,752,560 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $46.10 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.