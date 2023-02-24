AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 5,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,609,233% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

AMB Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82.

About AMB Financial

(Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.