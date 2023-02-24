American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 2,503 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

