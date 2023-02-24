American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Up 0.8%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.99. 1,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

American Conservative Values ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000.

