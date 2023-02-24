American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,417 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,317 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $21.57.

Insider Activity

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.