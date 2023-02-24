American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get American States Water alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in American States Water by 61.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 35.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 95.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water Announces Dividend

AWR stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.