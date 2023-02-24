American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.25. American Well shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 1,022,024 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Insider Activity at American Well

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,848.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

American Well Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $859.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

