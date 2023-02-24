AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $137,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.85. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

