Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 535,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,604,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 78,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $237.62 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.39 and a 200-day moving average of $256.42.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

