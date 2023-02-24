Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $19.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

NYSE:AN opened at $141.86 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,172 shares of company stock valued at $67,416,215. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

