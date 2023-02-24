Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 940,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

