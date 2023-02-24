Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Avian Securities lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
