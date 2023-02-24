Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

